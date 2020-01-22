Clorox Co (CLX) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $159.18

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $159.59 today and have reached the first support level of $159.18. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $158.60 and $157.61.

Clorox Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $166.90 and a 52-week low of $143.58 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $159.76 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Based on a current price of $159.76, Clorox Co is currently 18.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $129.57. Clorox Co shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $153.43 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $150.86.

