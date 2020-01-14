Clorox Co (CLX) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $156.13

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) opened today above their pivot of $155.71 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $156.13. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $156.28 and $156.85.

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) is currently priced 16.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $129.57. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $153.44 and further support at its 50-day MA of $149.86.

In the past 52 weeks, Clorox Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $143.58 and a high of $166.90 and are now at $155.97, 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Clorox Co and will alert subscribers who have CLX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.