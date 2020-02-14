Clorox Co (CLX) Breaks Through Resistance at $165.14

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $164.79 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $165.14. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $165.45 and $166.11.

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) is currently priced 21.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $129.57. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $155.80 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $153.99.

Clorox Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $168.61 and a 52-week low of $144.12 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $164.64 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

