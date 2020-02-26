Clorox Co is Among the Companies in the Household Products Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CLX , CHD , KMB , CL , PG )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Household Products industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX ) ranks first with a loss of 0.02%; Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD ) ranks second with a loss of 1.74%; and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB ) ranks third with a loss of 1.91%.

Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL ) follows with a loss of 2.30% and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.31%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Colgate-Palmoliv on December 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $68.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Colgate-Palmoliv have risen 8.1%. We continue to monitor Colgate-Palmoliv for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.