Clearwater is Among the Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (CLW, UFS, GLT, NP, SWM)

Written on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 2:26am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Clearwater ranks highest with a an RPE of $527,000. Domtar Corp is next with a an RPE of $520,000. Glatfelter ranks third highest with a an RPE of $387,000.

Neenah Paper Inc follows with a an RPE of $384,000, and Schweitzer-Maudu rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $281,000.

