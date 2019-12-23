Clear Channel-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.24%

Clear Channel-A (NYSE:CCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.68 to a high of $2.81. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.69 on volume of 827,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Clear Channel-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $5.84 and a 52-week low of $2.06 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $2.81 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

