Clean Harbors has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (CLH, CECE, CWST, HCCI, ROL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Clean Harbors ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Following is Ceco Environmntl with a an earnings yield of 1.3%. Casella Waste ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.3%.

Heritage-Crystal follows with a an earnings yield of 2.0%, and Rollins Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Clean Harbors on June 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $70.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Clean Harbors have risen 23.7%. We continue to monitor Clean Harbors for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.