Clean Energy Fue has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (CLNE, NS, PEIX, PARR, ALJ)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Clean Energy Fue ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.34. Following is Nustar Energy L P with a sales per share of $17.44. Pacific Ethanol ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $38.60.

Par Pacific Hold follows with a sales per share of $57.11, and Alon Usa Energy rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $59.28.

