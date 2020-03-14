Clean Energy Fue is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (CLNE, INT, PEIX, ALJ, NS)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Clean Energy Fue ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,605.7%. World Fuel Svcs is next with a ROE of -917.1%. Pacific Ethanol ranks third lowest with a ROE of -889.0%.

Alon Usa Energy follows with a ROE of -716.1%, and Nustar Energy L P rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -629.1%.

