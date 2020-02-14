City Office Reit is Among the Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (CIO, BXP, PDM, HIW, CUZ)
Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
City Office Reit ranks highest with a ROE of 2,071.5%. Following is Boston Propertie with a ROE of 943.4%. Piedmont Offic-A ranks third highest with a ROE of 910.4%.
Highwoods Prop follows with a ROE of 850.2%, and Cousins Prop rounds out the top five with a ROE of 843.7%.
