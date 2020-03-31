City Office Reit is Among the Companies in the Office REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CIO , CLI , DEA , KRC , PDM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Office REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

City Office Reit (NYSE:CIO ) ranks first with a gain of 4.56%; Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI ) ranks second with a gain of 3.95%; and Easterly Governm (NYSE:DEA ) ranks third with a gain of 2.60%.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC ) follows with a gain of 2.24% and Piedmont Offic-A (NYSE:PDM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.95%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of City Office Reit on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.46. Since that call, shares of City Office Reit have fallen 43.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.