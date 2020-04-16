Citrix Systems Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.89%

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $146.40 to a high of $148.41. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $144.62 on volume of 693,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Citrix Systems share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $150.33 and a 52-week low of $90.28 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $149.57 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

