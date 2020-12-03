Citrix Systems has the Best Relative Performance in the Application Software Industry (CTXS , NUAN , CDNS , SNPS , PTC )

Below are the top five companies in the Application Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS ) ranks first with a loss of 0.65%; Nuance Communica (NASDAQ:NUAN ) ranks second with a loss of 2.18%; and Cadence Design (NASDAQ:CDNS ) ranks third with a loss of 2.54%.

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS ) follows with a loss of 3.00% and Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 3.05%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Citrix Systems. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Citrix Systems in search of a potential trend change.