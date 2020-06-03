Citrix Systems has the Best Relative Performance in the Application Software Industry (CTXS , INTU , ZEN , TNAV , RP )

Below are the top five companies in the Application Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS ) ranks first with a gain of 2.61%; Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU ) ranks second with a gain of 0.57%; and Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN ) ranks third with a loss of 0.31%.

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV ) follows with a loss of 0.33% and Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.36%.

