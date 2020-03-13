MySmarTrend
Citizens Inc is Among the Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (CIA, GNW, IHC, CNO, AFL)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:33am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Citizens Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $5.00. Genworth Financi is next with a sales per share of $16.50. Indep Hldg Co ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $22.13.

Cno Financial Gr follows with a sales per share of $25.14, and Aflac Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $27.76.

