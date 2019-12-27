Citizens Financi has the Best Relative Performance in the Regional Banks Industry (CFG , FRC , FITB , PNC , RF )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Regional Banks industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Citizens Financi (NYSE:CFG ) ranks first with a gain of 0.59%; First Republic B (NYSE:FRC ) ranks second with a gain of 0.55%; and Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB ) ranks third with a gain of 0.52%.

Pnc Financial Se (NYSE:PNC ) follows with a gain of 0.49% and Regions Financia (NYSE:RF ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.29%.

