Citigroup Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.32%

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.77 to a high of $42.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.75 on volume of 20.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citigroup Inc have traded between a low of $32.00 and a high of $83.11 and are now at $40.72, which is 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.