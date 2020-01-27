Citigroup Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.86%

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.85 to a high of $76.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $77.64 on volume of 6.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Citigroup Inc has traded in a range of $60.05 to $83.11 and is now at $76.32, 27% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

