Citigroup Inc Rises 9.77% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.00 to a high of $45.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $40.99 on volume of 15.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citigroup Inc have traded between a low of $32.00 and a high of $83.11 and are now at $46.15, which is 44% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Citigroup Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $73.49. Since that call, shares of Citigroup Inc have fallen 43.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.