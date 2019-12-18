Citigroup Inc has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Diversified Banks Industry (C, BAC, WFC, JPM, USB)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Citigroup Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.08. Following is Bank Of America with a a price to book ratio of 1.48. Wells Fargo & Co ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.48.

Jpmorgan Chase follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.04, and Us Bancorp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.30.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Us Bancorp on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $55.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Us Bancorp have risen 8.6%. We continue to monitor Us Bancorp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.