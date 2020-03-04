Citigroup Inc has the Highest Sales per Share in the Diversified Banks Industry (C, JPM, WFC, USB, BAC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Citigroup Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $34.16. Following is Jpmorgan Chase with a sales per share of $33.75. Wells Fargo & Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $20.00.

Us Bancorp follows with a sales per share of $14.60, and Bank Of America rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $10.00.

