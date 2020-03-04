Citigroup Inc has the Highest Sales per Share in the Diversified Banks Industry (C, JPM, WFC, USB, BAC)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Citigroup Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $34.16. Following is Jpmorgan Chase with a sales per share of $33.75. Wells Fargo & Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $20.00.
Us Bancorp follows with a sales per share of $14.60, and Bank Of America rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $10.00.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bank Of America on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $31.80. Since that call, shares of Bank Of America have fallen 37.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest sales per share citigroup inc JPMorgan Chase wells fargo & co us bancorp Bank of america