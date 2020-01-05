Citigroup Inc Falls 6.40% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.63 to a high of $46.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $46.93 on volume of 16.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Citigroup Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.00 and a high of $83.11 and are now at $45.40, 42% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.7% lower and 4.65% lower over the past week, respectively.