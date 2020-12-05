Citigroup Inc Falls 1.84% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.37 to a high of $44.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.44 on volume of 9.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citigroup Inc have traded between a low of $32.00 and a high of $83.11 and are now at $43.26, which is 35% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% lower and 2.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

