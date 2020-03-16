Citigroup Inc Falls 14.20% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.57 to a high of $44.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 14.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.82 on volume of 9.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Citigroup Inchas traded in a range of $39.57 to $83.11 and are now at $43.79. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

