Citigroup Inc Falls 13.68% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.34 to a high of $46.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 13.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.02 on volume of 21.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Citigroup Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.11 and the current low of $43.34 and are currently at $44.37 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.