Citigroup Inc Falls 1.11% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.92 to a high of $79.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $79.87 on volume of 3.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Citigroup Inc on October 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $71.14. Since that recommendation, shares of Citigroup Inc have risen 12.6%. We continue to monitor C for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citigroup Inc have traded between a low of $60.05 and a high of $83.11 and are now at $79.17, which is 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.20% higher and 0.25% higher over the past week, respectively.