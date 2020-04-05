Citigroup Inc (C) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $45.00

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) opened today below their pivot of $45.74 and have already reached the first level of support at $45.00. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $44.49 and $43.24.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citigroup Inc have traded between a low of $32.00 and a high of $83.11 and are now at $44.26, which is 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has potential upside of 90.5% based on a current price of $44.26 and analysts' consensus price target of $84.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $48.85 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $66.75.

