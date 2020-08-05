Citigroup Inc (C) Breaks Through Resistance at $45.41

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $44.43 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $45.41. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $45.96 and $47.49 will be of interest.

Citigroup Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.11 and a 52-week low of $32.00 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $44.64 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.82% lower and 4.52% lower over the past week, respectively.

Citigroup Inc has overhead space with shares priced $44.64, or 47.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $84.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.64 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $66.21.

