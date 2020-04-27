Citigroup Inc (C) Breaks Through Resistance at $43.72

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $42.72 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $43.72. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $44.33 and $45.94 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 90.1% for shares of Citigroup Inc based on a current price of $44.35 and an average consensus analyst price target of $84.33. Citigroup Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $51.92 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $67.35.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citigroup Inc have traded between a low of $32.00 and a high of $83.11 and are now at $44.35, which is 39% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.05% lower and 6.52% lower over the past week, respectively.

