Citigroup Inc (C) Approaches New Upside Target of $57.27

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) opened today above their pivot of $52.66 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $54.32. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $57.27 and $61.88 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 0.0% for shares of Citigroup Inc based on a current price of $0.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $84.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $71.38 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $75.78.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citigroup Inc have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $83.11 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 1.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Citigroup Inc and will alert subscribers who have C in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.