Citigroup Inc (C) Approaches New Downside Target of $42.12

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) opened today below their pivot of $43.80 and have already reached the first level of support at $43.03. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $42.12 and $40.44.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has potential upside of 99.5% based on a current price of $42.26 and analysts' consensus price target of $84.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $54.86 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $67.94.

In the past 52 weeks, Citigroup Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.00 and a high of $83.11 and are now at $42.26, 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% lower and 3.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Citigroup Inc and will alert subscribers who have C in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.