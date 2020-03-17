Citigroup Inc (C) Approaches New Downside Target of $37.78

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $42.57 today and has reached the first level of support at $40.79. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $37.78 and $32.99 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Citigroup Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $39.57 and a high of $83.11 and are now at $40.86, 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

There is potential upside of 106.4% for shares of Citigroup Inc based on a current price of $40.86 and an average consensus analyst price target of $84.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $70.99 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $72.60.

