Citigroup Inc is Among the Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (C, WFC, BAC, USB, JPM)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Citigroup Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 2.13. Wells Fargo & Co is next with a a price to sales ratio of 2.33. Bank Of America ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 3.29.

Us Bancorp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 3.65, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.94.

