Citigroup Inc is Among the Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (C, JPM, WFC, USB, BAC)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:12am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Citigroup Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $34.16. Jpmorgan Chase is next with a sales per share of $33.75. Wells Fargo & Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $20.00.

Us Bancorp follows with a sales per share of $14.60, and Bank Of America rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $10.00.

