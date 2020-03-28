Citigroup Inc is Among the Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (C, JPM, BAC, WFC, USB)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Citigroup Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 308.1. Jpmorgan Chase is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 264.2. Bank Of America ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 211.6.

Wells Fargo & Co follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 180.8, and Us Bancorp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 112.6.

