Citigroup Inc is Among the Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry with the Best Relative Performance (C , BAC , WFC , USB , JPM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Diversified Banks industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C ) ranks first with a gain of 3.05%; Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC ) ranks second with a gain of 3.00%; and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC ) ranks third with a gain of 2.31%.

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB ) follows with a gain of 1.81% and Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.50%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Citigroup Inc and will alert subscribers who have C in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.