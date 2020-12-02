Citigroup Inc is Among the Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry with the Best Relative Performance (C , USB , BAC , WFC , JPM )

Below are the top five companies in the Diversified Banks industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C ) ranks first with a gain of 1.19%; Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB ) ranks second with a gain of 1.04%; and Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC ) ranks third with a gain of 0.92%.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC ) follows with a gain of 0.73% and Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.45%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Citigroup Inc and will alert subscribers who have C in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.