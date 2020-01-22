Cit Group Inc Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (CIT)

Cit Group Inc's stock is down -5.7% to $47.85 on heavy trading volume. Approximately 1.2 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 623,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cit Group Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cit Group Inc in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Cit Group Inc has traded in a range of $40.34 to $54.02 and is now at $45.25, 12% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.