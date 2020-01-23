Cit Group Inc is Among the Companies in the Regional Banks Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CIT , CBSH , FITB , BPFH , FNB )

We looked at the Regional Banks industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT ) ranks first with a gain of 4.02%; Commerce Bcshs (NASDAQ:CBSH ) ranks second with a gain of 2.46%; and Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB ) ranks third with a gain of 1.10%.

Boston Priv Finl (NASDAQ:BPFH ) follows with a gain of 0.99% and Fnb Corp (NYSE:FNB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.97%.

