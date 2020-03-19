Cisco Systems has the Best Relative Performance in the Communications Equipment Industry (CSCO , ANET , JNPR , ADTN , FFIV )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Communications Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO ) ranks first with a gain of 4.56%; Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET ) ranks second with a gain of 3.78%; and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR ) ranks third with a loss of 1.19%.

Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN ) follows with a loss of 1.37% and F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.77%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cisco Systems on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.14. Since that call, shares of Cisco Systems have fallen 17.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.