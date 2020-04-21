Cisco Systems (CSCO) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $41.79

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $42.54 today and have reached the first support level of $41.79. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $41.04 and $39.54.

There is potential upside of 0.0% for shares of Cisco Systems based on a current price of $0.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $48.62. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.93 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.98.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cisco Systems have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $58.26 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cisco Systems and will alert subscribers who have CSCO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.