Cisco Systems (CSCO) Approaches New Upside Target of $44.23

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened today above their pivot of $43.19 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $43.78. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $44.23 and $45.27.

In the past 52 weeks, Cisco Systems share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $58.26 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Cisco Systems has overhead space with shares priced $0.00, or 100.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $48.62. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.04 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.86.

