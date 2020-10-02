Cirrus Logic Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.29%

Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $76.07 to a high of $77.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $76.80 on volume of 335,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cirrus Logic Inc has traded in a range of $36.75 to $91.63 and is now at $77.00, 110% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.4%.

