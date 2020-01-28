Circor Intl is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Highest Beta (CIR, XONE, NNBR, KMT, SNHY)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Circor Intl ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Following is Exone Co/The with a a beta of 1.6. Nn Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.6.
Kennametal Inc follows with a a beta of 1.5, and Sun Hydraulics rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.5.
