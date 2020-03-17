Cintas Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.20%

Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $196.28 to a high of $209.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $197.57 on volume of 685,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cintas Corp has traded in a range of $191.91 to $304.81 and is now at $203.53, 6% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

