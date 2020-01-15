Cintas Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.02%

Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $281.96 to a high of $283.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $283.30 on volume of 96,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Cintas Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $283.88 and a 52-week low of $175.48 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $285.40 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% higher and 0.18% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cintas Corp on December 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $268.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Cintas Corp have risen 4.7%. We continue to monitor CTAS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.