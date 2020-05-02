Cintas Corp Rises 1.69% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $288.62 to a high of $290.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $285.60 on volume of 141,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Cintas Corp has traded in a range of $186.93 to $290.16 and is now at $290.80, 56% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% higher and 0.55% higher over the past week, respectively.

