Cintas Corp has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Diversified Support Services Industry (CTAS, MINI, MATW, KAR, CPRT)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Cintas Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.78. Following is Mobile Mini with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.99. Matthews Intl-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.59.

Kar Auction Serv follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 38.37, and Copart Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 31.93.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cintas Corp and will alert subscribers who have CTAS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.