Cincinnati Fin has the Best Relative Performance in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (CINF , PGR , RLI , MCY , ALL )
We looked at the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Cincinnati Fin (NASDAQ:CINF ) ranks first with a gain of 12.44%; Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR ) ranks second with a gain of 12.14%; and Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI ) ranks third with a gain of 11.85%.
Mercury Gen Corp (NYSE:MCY ) follows with a gain of 11.59% and Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.70%.
