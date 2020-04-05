Cincinnati Fin Falls 1.59% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Cincinnati Fin (NASDAQ:CINF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.41 to a high of $60.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $60.00 on volume of 942,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Cincinnati Fin share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $59.41 and a high of $118.50 and are now at $59.77. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

